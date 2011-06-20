Santa Barbara, Goleta Expected to Adopt 2011-12 Budgets

Goleta council intends to use some reserves, and the Santa Barbara council is likely to approve funding a restorative policing program

The Santa Barbara and Goleta city councils on Tuesday are expected to adopt budgets for 2011-12, after months of debating cuts to city services including public safety.

Goleta intends to use some reserves and then get a revenue “bump” next year from additional sales and bed taxes once part of the revenue neutrality agreement with the county expires.

Even with two fewer Sheriff’s Department deputies in the city’s police force, costs will increase $787,344 over the next two years for the public safety contract.

The Santa Barbara City Council is expected to approve a $217,070 restorative policing program funded out of the Redevelopment Agency, which would add a full-time officer, three outreach workers and six part-time community services officers.

The council approved fee increases last week for water, wastewater and solid waste rates as well.

The Goleta council will meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B. The Santa Barbara council will meet at 2 p.m. in its Council Chambers at City Hall, 735 Anacapa St.

Click here to read the staff report outlining Goleta’s budget plans. Click here to read the staff report outlining Santa Barbara’s budget plans.

