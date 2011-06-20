United Way Volunteers to Spend ‘Day of Action’ Promoting Literacy

Individuals and families across the country will participate in Tuesday’s fourth annual United Way Day of Action. In Santa Barbara County, the Day of Action will partner with United Way of Santa Barbara County’s United for Literacy initiative to create the UFL-DOA volunteer event.

From 3 to 5 p.m., local volunteers will come together at United Way’s office, 320 E. Gutierrez St. There, they will help sort reading books by grade level, which will then be distributed to local underserved and at-risk children. They will also assist in assembling home play learning kits for preschool-age children who will be participating in UWSBC’s pre-kindergarten institutes this summer.

Living United means being a part of the change to help reach the community’s goals. Improving education is an important goal for the Santa Barbara County community, and it is one of three major focus areas for UWSBC’s long-term goals. During the next 10 years, UWSBC is committed to the following educational goals:

» Increasing the number of Santa Barbara County high school students who are graduating on time by 50 percent.

» Increasing the number of Santa Barbara County students who are reading at or above proficient by 50 percent.

To volunteer for Tuesday’s event or other educational volunteer opportunities, click here or email Laura Finlay at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Click here to take action and make a pledge.

— Jeanette Delgado is the grants coordinator and executive assistant for United Way of Santa Barbara County.