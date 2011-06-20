Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 3:02 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Venoco Hosting Tours of Natural Oil, Gas Seeps Near Coal Oil Point

Two tours will leave Saturday from the Santa Barbara Harbor aboard the Condor Express

By Lisa Rivas for Venoco Inc. | June 20, 2011 | 7:21 p.m.

Venoco Inc. invites the public of all ages to come aboard the Condor Express with Sea Landing for a two-hour tour of the natural oil and gas seeps near Coal Oil Point.

Two tours are planned for this Saturday, June 25, with departures at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Attendees are advised to allow 30 minutes for traffic, parking and check-in.

Reservations are required. Call Sea Landing at 805.882.0088. The cost is $10 per person and will be collected when the reservation is made.

Tours embark from Sea Landing in the Santa Barbara Harbor. Dress for cool offshore temperatures with comfortable flat shoes. Cameras are welcome.

Venoco provides the tour aboard the Condor Express, giving the public a close-up view of the “world’s most spectacular seeps.”

Participants board the Condor Express and travel up the coast to Coal Oil Point to view the 6,000 gallons of oil that seeps naturally and 5 million cubic feet of natural gas that rises from the ocean floor each day. The boat motors to Platform Holly for an up-close look at an oil platform. Along the way, the Condor Express captain points out the marine mammals that call Santa Barbara home.

— Lisa Rivas is the community relations manager for Venoco Inc.

 
