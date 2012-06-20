Monday, April 9 , 2018, 8:56 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

American Advertising Federation of Santa Barbara Issues Call for Leaders

Leadership recruitment event will be held Tuesday at Oreana Winery

By Ashley Smith for the Santa Barbara Chapter of the American Advertising Federation | June 20, 2012 | 7:33 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Chapter of the American Advertising Federation has announced an official call for leadership with a recruiting event at 6 p.m. next Tuesday at Oreana Winery.

The event, focused on growing the board of officers leading the club, is free to attend, and the first 20 guests will receive a free glass of wine.

Open positions for the organization include social media strategist, web developer, graphic designer, public relations director, membership sales and event planner.

The American Advertising Federation is the nation’s oldest national advertising trade association, and the only association representing all facets of the advertising industry. The AAF operates a host of programs and initiatives, including the Advertising Hall of Fame, the ADDY Awards, the National Student Advertising Competition and more.

“The Santa Barbara Chapter of AAF, Ad Club SB as it used to be called, has long been a respected organization in our community,” club President Ariana Rubio said. “Our unique location, right outside of L.A., positions us to be one of the most successful ad clubs on the West Coast. We know that with the right group of people in the club, we can really put Santa Barbara and the Central Coast on the map for the advertising industry.”

The Santa Barbara AAF club hosts the yearly Coastal California ADDY Awards and participates in events across the country. Backed by a flourishing national organization and lead by a group of eager local professionals, AAF Santa Barbara has grown membership 150 percent this year.

To RSVP to the AAF Santa Barbara leadership recruitment event at Oreana Winery, click here or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here for more information about AAF Santa Barbara..

— Ashley Smith represents the Santa Barbara Chapter of the American Advertising Federation.

