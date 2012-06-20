Craig Campbell to Perform with Alan Jackson at Santa Barbara Bowl

Tickets are on sale now for the July 28 concert

Alan Jackson will play the Santa Barbara Bowl at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 28, with special guest Craig Campbell. Tickets are on sale now.

Jackson has sold nearly 60 million albums worldwide, topped the country singles charts 35 times and scored more than 50 Top 10 hits. He has written or co-written 24 of his 35 No. 1 hit singles.

Jackson is a 17-time ACM Award winner, a 16-time CMA Award recipient, and a two-time Grammy-winning artist whose songwriting has earned him the prestigious ASCAP Founders Award and an induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame as a 2011 songwriter/artist inductee.

When it comes to Campbell, the voice is straight-forward and powerful. The songs are down-to-earth portraits of real people from the American heartland. The sound is traditional, unapologetic country.

Campbell’s unique style is inspired by a blend influences. Growing up, Campbell’s house was filled with the sound of gospel groups — the Cathedral Quartet, the Inspirations, The McKameys — and the from-the-gut approach of those acts resonates in his delivery today. However, magnetized by the quality of performers during one of the genre’s golden radio eras, he instinctively gravitated towards country music.

He has drawn comparisons to Jackson — understandable since they’re both Georgian singers with a similar range and accent. But it was Travis Tritt, embodied with a fierce vocal style similarly informed by gospel singers, who most influenced Campbell.

The Georgia-bred Campbell has certainly made his mark with the April 2011 release of his self-titled debut album, which holds the title for the highest first week sales for any new male country artist this year. The record, and lead single “Family Man,” garnered rave reviews from the country’s toughest critics for its clever lyrics and authenticity.

Don’t miss your chance to see Jackson and Campbell at the Santa Barbara Bowl. Tickets range from $49 to $89, plus applicable service charges. The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas St. Call 805.962.7411.

Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including the Arlington Theatre, the Santa Barbara Bowl box office and Walmart. Call 800.745.3000 to charge by phone. Click here to order online.

— Jesse Lee Weiss represents Nederlander Concerts.