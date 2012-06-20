Hutton Parker Foundation Awards $596,000 in Core Support Grants

The Hutton Parker Foundation recently awarded $596,000 in Core Support Grants to 17 nonprofit organizations (six Arts & Culture and nine Health & Human Service agencies) located throughout Santa Barbara County.

The awards range from $15,000 to a maximum of $50,000 each and represent the first of two Core Support funding cycles the Hutton Parker Foundation will facilitate this calendar year.

Core Support funding allows an agency to decide how awarded funds will be distributed within the agency to best support current operational needs and future sustainability. A Core Support Grant is defined as unrestricted funding that enables an organization to carry out its mission.

“Communities throughout Santa Barbara County are fortunate to have a well-developed, established safety net of nonprofit organizations serving all citizens, particularly those most in need,” said Tom Parker, president of the Hutton Parker Foundation. “Without Core Support, we could be in danger of losing many essential programs and services that have helped define our communities.”

In addition to the Core Support program, the Hutton Parker Foundation also funds Media Grants, in partnership with Noozhawk, the Santa Barbara Independent and the Santa Maria Sun; Endowment Grants; and Program Related Investments (PRIs). The Hutton Parker Foundation is also a leader in providing low-cost office space to nearly 60 nonprofit tenants in 16 foundation-owned buildings located in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria.

The Hutton Parker Foundation strives to provide organizational sustainability to community-based nonprofit organizations throughout Santa Barbara County and to assist agencies in achieving their highest level of performance and delivery of services resulting in stronger, more efficient communities for all.

The foundation specializes in providing quality office space for local area nonprofit organizations through the acquisition and development of commercial real estate properties.

The Hutton Parker Foundation was established in 1985. Click here for more information.

2012 Spring Core Support Grant Awards

» Arts Outreach, Los Olivos — $15,000

» Boxtales Theatre Co., Santa Barbara — $16,000

» Opera Santa Barbara — $30,000

» Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts (Granada Theatre) — $50,000

» Santa Barbara Dance Institute — $15,000

» Santa Barbara Symphony Orchestra — $50,000

» AIDS Housing Santa Barbara (Sarah House) — $45,000

» Alzheimer’s Association, Santa Barbara — $40,000

» American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County, Santa Barbara — $40,000

» Domestic Violence Solutions, Santa Barbara — $45,000

» North County Rape Crisis & Child Protection Center, Lompoc — $35,000

» PathPoint, Santa Barbara — $50,000

» Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura & San Luis Obispo Counties, Santa Barbara — $30,000

» Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center — $45,000

» Special Olympics Santa Barbara — $15,000

» Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, Santa Barbara — $25,000

» VTC Enterprises, Santa Maria — $50,000

Total Awards — $596,000

— Pamela Lewis is executive director of the Hutton Parker Foundation.