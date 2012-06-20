Monday, April 9 , 2018, 9:26 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Maldonado Calls On Capps to Vote for Fast and Furious Contempt Resolution

Congressional candidate says 'we need answers, not cover-ups'

By Abel Maldonado for Congress Campaign | June 20, 2012 | 8:38 p.m.

House congressional leaders announced Wednesday that Congress will consider a contempt resolution next week regarding Attorney General Eric Holder’s refusal to cooperate with a congressional subpoena for documents related to Operation Fast and Furious, the botched operation that allowed guns to “walk” from the United States into Mexico and into the hands of drug cartels.

Hundreds of Mexican citizens and two U.S. Border Patrol agents were killed by weapons obtained through Fast and Furious.

“I am hopeful that Congresswoman (Lois) Capps agrees that we need answers, not cover-ups,” said former California lieutenant governor and 24th Congressional District candidate Abel Maldonado, R-Santa Maria. “This is one of those votes and it doesn’t belong to the president or the attorney general or to any particular party; it belongs to the families of the victims who have been killed and the people she represents. This vote is about reflecting the interests of the people in our community who demand answers.

“Hopefully, Congresswoman Capps will vote in favor of the contempt resolution and publicly call on the president to instruct his Justice Department to fully cooperate with the congressional investigation.

“I believe the families of the countless victims in both the United States and Mexico deserve answers about what went wrong and who is responsible. If I were a member of Congress, I would vote in favor of the contempt resolution because the American people and Mexican citizens deserve to know the truth.”

