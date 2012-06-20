Monday, April 9 , 2018, 9:27 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Make-A-Wish Foundation Grants Cancer Survivor’s Wish with Tour of Hope

Melinda Marchiano and her mom are spending the month visiting Children's Hospitals on the West Coast

By Shanna Wasson Taylor for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of the Tri-Counties | June 20, 2012 | 6:57 p.m.

Eighteen-year-old Melinda Marchiano of Nipomo has been granted her heartfelt wish by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Make-A-Wish grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy.

When she was 13, Marchiano was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma. When she was 14 and still recovering from cancer treatments, she began writing her story in spiral notebooks.

Marchiano’s finished work, Grace: A Child’s Intimate Journey Through Cancer and Recovery, was published by Happy Quail on Oct. 1, 2010.

Marchiano thought long and hard about her wish and finally decided that she would like to tour Children’s Hospitals on the West Coast to speak with kids, doctors and social workers, to bring hope and awareness for childhood cancers, to hear the stories of the children, and to share her own experience. Marchiano and her mom have embarked on a monthlong tour, where they will be escorted through each facility to speak with pediatric doctors, nurses, child life specialists, social workers and, most importantly, children with cancer.

Marchiano’s wish was adopted by the women of Chi Omega. a national supporter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The local women of Chi Omega raised funds for several wishes this year through their Chi O Casino Night at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

After a send-off party at Panera Bread in Santa Maria, Melinda’s Wish Tour of Hope began Monday at Oakland Children’s Hospital and the Kaiser Cancer Support Group. On Tuesday, she visited Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital in Palo Alto.

Click here to read Marchiano’s blogs about her trip.

Other stops will include Salt Lake City, Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland, Ore.; Seattle Children’s Hospital in Seattle; St. Luke’s Mountain States Tumor Institute in Boise, Idaho; the Phoenix Children’s Hospital in Phoenix, Ariz.; and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. With a staff of only four and the help of more than 130 volunteers, the Make-A-Wish Foundation of the Tri-Counties has granted more than 1,100 special wishes to children in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Click here to refer a child or make a donation.

— Shanna Wasson Taylor represents the Make-A-Wish Foundation of the Tri-Counties.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 