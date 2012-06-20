Kick Off Summer with Poolside Party at Bacara Resort & Spa

Bacara Solstice on June 27 will feature entertainment, hors d’oeuvres, and beer and wine tastings

To celebrate the completion of its first phase of resort enhancements — and because this gorgeous Santa Barbara sunshine calls for a proper bash! — Bacara Resort & Spa is excited to host Bacara Solstice, a festive poolside party from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 27 at the main pool area.

Bacara Solstice is an open house celebration for locals to enjoy all the resort has to offer, in addition to great live entertainment, savory hors d’oeuvres from the culinary team at The Bistro, local beer and wine tastings, and tours of Bacara’s recently revamped guest rooms.

Visit Bacara’s poolside cabanas for information about the “Club at Bacara,” the resort’s world-class restaurants, retail boutiques, state-of-the-art Spa, tennis program, and special new summertime resort packages and deals to take advantage of.

Celebrate the return of summer and enjoy a special evening poolside at Bacara Resort & Spa on June 27.

Bacara Solstice costs $25 per person, which includes beer and wine tastings, hors d’oeuvres, two drink tickets and complimentary parking.

For more information about Bacara Solstice and to purchase tickets, click here or call 805.968.0100.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Bacara Resort & Spa.