Santa Barbara MTD Urges Drivers to ‘Dump the Pump’ for a Day

Catch a ride Thursday on Line 22, serving the Old Mission, Museum of Natural History and more

With the return of high gas prices, the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District announced Wednesday that it will join with other public transportation systems nationwide to participate in the seventh annual National Dump the Pump Day this Thursday, June 21.

The slogan for this year is “Dump the Pump. Save Money. Ride Transit.”

Sponsored by the American Public Transportation Association, the 2012 National Dump the Pump Day is a day that encourages people to ride public transportation and save money, instead of driving a car. Started in June 2006 when gas prices were $3 per gallon, this national day emphasizes that public transportation is a great travel option that also helps people save money.

Since gas prices reached $4 or more this year, saving money is on everyone’s minds and public transportation is the quickest way to beat high gas prices. According to the latest APTA Transit Savings Report, individuals in a two-person household can save an average of more than $10,000 annually by downsizing to one car.

Santa Barbara MTD is encouraging residents and visitors alike to use Dump the Pump Day as an opportunity to try transit in general, and more specifically, to ride MTD Line 22, which serves the Old Mission and the Museum of Natural History daily, and the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden on weekends.

“MTD buses cover a 52-square-mile service area,” said David Damiano, manager of transit development and community relations. “On Dump the Pump Day, you can ride a bus to shop in Goleta or head to the beach in Carpinteria and save money while doing it.”

“Dump the Pump Day is a great time to find out all you can do on the Line 22,” said Mary Byrd, manager of the Santa Barbara Car Free Project. “Relax and let MTD do the driving!”

Jason Womak, director of development and communications for Old Mission Santa Barbara agrees.

“MTD Line 22 is the only way to get to the beautiful Old Mission Santa Barbara,” he said. “See you there!”

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is offering a two-for-one deal on Dump the Pump Day: “If you take MTD to either the museum or Sea Center,” says Easter Moorman, marketing and public relations manager, “just show your MTD bus pass or ticket and receive one free admission with the purchase of an equal or greater priced admission.”

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District, with its focus on passenger service, provides a reliable, safe and comfortable means of mobility to those who lack other transportation, including students, seniors and individuals with disabilities. MTD also provides an attractive transportation option for commuters and shoppers who might otherwise drive a car. MTD provides more than 27,000 passenger trips each weekday resulting in 22,676 cars being left at home on weekdays. MTD provided almost 8,000,000 passenger trips last fiscal year.

Santa Barbara is recognized as a transit intensive community and is ranked in the top 10 in the nation for per capita bus usage. MTD operates North America’s largest fleet of 100 percent battery electric buses. Additionally, MTD was the first in California to operate its fleet of diesel and diesel-electric buses with a bio-diesel blend of fuel.

— Kate Schwab is the assistant manager of marketing and customer service for Santa Barbara MTD.