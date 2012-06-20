SBCC Continuing Ed Offers Saturday Art Studio Tours

Summer session, featuring five local artists, runs from June 30 to July 28

The summer session of Saturday Art Studio Tours through SBCC Continuing Education will begin June 30. Visit the studios of five outstanding Santa Barbara area artists with coordinator Rose Thomas. The class meets at the Alice F. Schott Center for a brief overview of the artist and their work, then carpools to a new studio each week. Tours will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, from June 30 through July 28. The fee is $70. Click here to register online through SBCC Continuing Education, or register in person at the Schott Center, 310 W. Padre St., 805.687.0812, or the Selmer O. Wake Center, 300 N. Turnpike Road, 805.964.6853. This session’s participating artists include Dane Goodman, Whitney Abbott, Hank Pitcher, Maria Rendon and Jill Sattler. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to spend time with these inspiring artists.

