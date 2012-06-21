Monday, April 9 , 2018, 8:48 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Trustees Vote to Gradually Convert Adult Ed Classes from Free to Fee-Based

The college will charge for 40 percent of non-credit, non-enhanced classes beginning fall term, and another 20 percent in winter

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | June 21, 2012 | 1:26 a.m.

The Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees voted 4-3 on Wednesday to gradually convert certain adult education classes from free to fee-based beginning in the fall.

Instead of changing everything in the fall, 40 percent of non-credit, non-enhanced classes will become fee-based for fall term and another 20 percent for winter term. That plan also got consensus from the College Planning Council and the Continuing Education Consultation Council at a Monday meeting so spirited that Acting President Jack Friedlander called it “shared governance on steroids.”

The trustees were predictably split on the decision Wednesday. Some pushed for all classes to be fee-based by spring, and others argued against it, saying the Center for Lifelong Learning depended on a solid student base in Continuing Education.

An adopted budget has to be finalized in September, and the trustees are likely to readdress the issue then or after the November election so they can consider the success or failure of Gov. Jerry Brown’s tax initiative. The center is expected to open in the spring.

The members elected to the Board of Trustees in 2010, including Marty Blum, Marsha Croninger, Peter Haslund and Lisa Macker, were prompted to run over concerns with continuing and adult education and, as the board majority, readily approved the slower conversion of free-to-fee-based classes.

Their concerns, and those of several speakers who attend or teach adult education classes, stem from administrative estimates that half the fee-based classes won’t make it. If enrollment isn’t high enough to pay the costs of the class, they’ll be cut.

Speakers said Wednesday that the college should preserve as many adult education classes as possible, and that many students could be turned away by the fees.

Croninger said SBCC needs a community-based effort to make the Center for Lifelong Learning a success, including a strong base of students.

Trustee Joan Livingston disagreed, saying the college has focused too much on Continuing Education in recent years and the conversion plan has been talked about for three years. The original proposed budget for 2012-13 had 100 percent conversion in the fall, but somewhere along the line that was changed and this new idea was proposed.

“At some point we have to really focus on our mission; free classes are not our mission,” Livingston said. “We’ve been down this road for so long, it’s time to bite the bullet.”

The other two more veteran trustees, Morris Jurkowitz and Luis Villegas, voted with her against the proposal.

It would cost SBCC about $450,000 to convert 40 percent of those classes to fee-based in fall, 60 percent in winter and 100 percent in spring term, according to estimates from the Business Services Division.

The trustees also voted to discontinue non-credit courses at the Ventura County Jail starting in winter term, since it’s out of the district and would net about $80,000 in savings for the 2012-13 year. Croninger said SBCC can’t afford to be paying for something the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department is required to provide.

For more information about the distinction of non-credit, non-enhanced classes, click here to visit the Continuing Education Department’s Frequently Asked Questions page.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 