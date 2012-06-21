Stephanie Boumediene Joins Jodi House Board of Directors

Stephanie Boumediene has recently joined the Board of Directors of Jodi House, a local nonprofit.
Jodi House helps brain injury survivors reclaim their lives, and helps families and caregivers find solutions, resources and support.
Boumediene is vice president of external relations for the Sanford-Burnham Medical Research Institute.
Her previous positions include gift planning officer for the American Red Cross national headquarters, executive director of SEE International and recruiter for Sansum Clinic.
In addition to her work with Sanford-Burnham, she is currently finishing her doctorate of public health at UCLA.
For more information about Jodi House, click here or call 805.563.2882.
— Barbara Flynn is a member of the Jodi House Board of Directors.