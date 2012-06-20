City’s Summer Concert Series to Heat Up with Los Pinguos’ Latin Spice

It’s one of Santa Barbara’s best summer traditions: the city’s free summer concert series from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays at Chase Palm Park!

Every year, more than 5,000 fans dust off their dancing shoes, pack up a picnic dinner, and join friends and family to celebrate summer with free music concerts in Santa Barbara’s beautiful Chase Palm Park, located on Cabrillo Boulevard along the gorgeous Santa Barbara waterfront.

This season will kick off at 6 p.m. June 28 with Los Pinquos from Buenos Aires, Argentina. They will perform an exciting mixture of Latin rhythms, with Spanish guitars, a Cuban Tres, Peruvian Cajón and harmonizing vocals. Vivacious and infectious, the sound of Los Pinguos has claimed fans worldwide, from Buenos Aires to the streets of Los Angeles.

Concertgoers are reminded to bring lawn chairs, blankets and a picnic, keeping in mind that blanket or chair setup will not be permitted before noon on the day of the concert. While dogs are welcome on leashes, alcoholic beverages are not permitted in the park.

Future concerts run the gamut from Cajun to Caribbean, rock to gypsy jazz. Click here or a complete concert schedule.



— Judith McCaffrey is a recreation programs manager for the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.