Local News

Police Release Victim’s Name in Stabbing Death

Jim Lee Alonzo Jr, 34, is accused of killing Marcellus Winn, 46, according to Santa Maria police

Jim Lee Alonzo Jr.

Santa Maria police have released the name of a 46-year-old Santa Maria man who was stabbed to death early Wednesday.

The victim was Marcellus Winn, according to police Sgt. Mark Schneider.

The suspect in the killing, Jim Lee Alonzo Jr., 34, was taken into custody without incident at about 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Hermosa Street, according to Lt. James Ginter.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of North Broadway at about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a man down in the street, Lt. Rico Flores said. They found Winn with a stab wound to the upper chest.

Paramedics were called and pronounced Winn dead at the scene, Flores said.

“There was some kind of confrontation between the victim and the suspect,” Flores said, adding that the incident does not appear to be gang-related.

Police still have not provided any possible motive for the slaying.

North Broadway was blocked off for several hours in the area while police investigated the case.

