emPowerSBC Program Helps Family Save Money, Energy in Upgrading New Home

The Rosenthal family of Solvang is enjoying the benefits of participating in Santa Barbara County’s emPowerSBC program, which helped them turn a distressed property into a comfortable and efficient home.

The Rosenthals were considering purchasing the property, but it was in bad shape. All the windows were single-paned, there was no burner for the water heater, no insulation and the furnace had been deemed unusable by the utility. They weren’t sure how they could afford to make the needed upgrades until Kathy Rosenthal attended an emPowerSBC workshop.

At the workshop, she learned about the rebates, financing and tax credits available to property owners and prospective buyers to help improve their homes.

“The program made it possible for me to go ahead and buy the home without having to worry about how I would pay to make repairs,” Rosenthal said.

The Rosenthals’ project began with a “whole house” energy assessment conducted by Halsell Builders, one of several residential energy efficiency specialists on emPowerSBC’s list of participating contractors. During the assessment, Halsell used diagnostic tools to pinpoint building performance problems and identify safety issues. The results of the assessment were used to the help the Rosenthals determine which upgrade measures would make the most sense for their home.

After completing improvements such as whole house air sealing, R38 attic insulation and installing dual-paned windows, a high-efficiency furnace and tankless water heater, the Rosenthals received a $4,000 rebate from the statewide Energy Upgrade California program and a $500 federal tax credit. They financed the remaining project costs with a low-interest emPower Home Energy Upgrade Loan. As a result of their upgrades, they’ve reduced their overall energy use by a whopping 52 percent and are thoroughly enjoying their newly upgraded home.

“The house is very comfortable now that we’ve participated in the emPowerSBC program,” Rosenthal said. “The temperature is consistent throughout all the rooms in the house. Plus, because our home is well sealed and ventilated, our dust problem is no more.”

Launched by the county in the fall of 2011, emPowerSBC aims to help homeowners lower their energy use while supporting job growth in the local residential construction industry. To accomplish these goals, the program provides a range of services to overcome obstacles to home energy efficiency, including rebates, financing, customer service, expert energy advising, outreach and education, and access to a qualified contractor directory. In addition, emPower’s extensive workforce efforts have helped over 400 building professionals advance their skills and expand their business models.

“Access to emPower’s list of qualified contractors was a huge draw for me,” Rosenthal said. “It saved me from having to search for a reputable contractor and made me feel comfortable about the quality of work being done. Energy and water are not going to get any cheaper. Now is the time to make these types of home energy upgrades.”

The Rosenthals aren’t the only residents to take advantage of emPowerSBC. In fact, more than 3,000 interested individuals have engaged with program services. To date, emPowerSBC activities have led to energy efficiency work being done in more than 200 homes, giving a $1.7 million financial boost to the local contracting industry.

For more information or to speak with a representative of emPowerSBC, click here or call 805.568.3566.

— Stacy Miller is a publicist representing emPowerSBC.