Los Olivos to Celebrate Bastille Day with Food and Wine Pairing

Los Olivos’ second annual Bastille Day Celebration will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13 in the shaded garden at Coghlan Vineyard and Jewelers, 2366 Alamo Pintado Ave. in Los Olivos.

Responding to rave reviews after the first year, Los Olivos will once again celebrate excellent wine and food with a French flair.

Guests will be able to mingle in the garden while enjoying 12 Los Olivos wineries paired with tasty offerings from restaurants, caterers and confectionaries.

Live entertainment will be provided by the So What Kombo jazz quartet and Judeen’s Middle Eastern Dance Studio.

Tickets, which include a souvenir wine glass, are available online by clicking here, at Coghlan’s Tasting Room or by calling Kelley Lucia at 805.717.0046. On sale now, early-bird tickets are $55 (regular tickets are $65).

The Bastille Day Celebration will offer pours from Alexander & Wayne, Arthur Earl, Artiste Winery and Tasting Studio, Bernat, Coghlan Vineyard & Jewelers, Consilience & Tre Anelli, Daniel Gehrs Wines, Epiphany Cellars, Pacific Ridge Vineyards, Presqu’ile Winery, Stolpman Vineyards, The Watering Hole and Williams James Cellars.

Providing a delicious counter-point to the wine tasting will be Enjoy! Cupcakes’ wine-infused mini cupcakes, Georgia Smokehouses’ cucumber watermelon salad with basil and mint, Island View Catering, Los Olivos Cafe, Mediterranean Escape, Olive Hill Farm, Petros Los Olivos, Sides, Hardware & Shoes — a brother’s restaurant, Stafford’s Famous Chocolates presenting red wine truffles, The Chef’s Touch and Uncle Tom’s Salsa.

This event is sponsored by the Los Olivos Business Organization. Click here for more information.

— Holly Cline is a publicist and event manager for the Los Olivos Business Organization.