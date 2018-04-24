Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 12:48 pm | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Los Olivos to Celebrate Bastille Day with Food and Wine Pairing

By Holly Cline for the Los Olivos Business Organization | June 20, 2013 | 3:42 p.m.

Los Olivos’ second annual Bastille Day Celebration will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13 in the shaded garden at Coghlan Vineyard and Jewelers, 2366 Alamo Pintado Ave. in Los Olivos.

Responding to rave reviews after the first year, Los Olivos will once again celebrate excellent wine and food with a French flair.

Guests will be able to mingle in the garden while enjoying 12 Los Olivos wineries paired with tasty offerings from restaurants, caterers and confectionaries.

Live entertainment will be provided by the So What Kombo jazz quartet and Judeen’s Middle Eastern Dance Studio.

Tickets, which include a souvenir wine glass, are available online by clicking here, at Coghlan’s Tasting Room or by calling Kelley Lucia at 805.717.0046. On sale now, early-bird tickets are $55 (regular tickets are $65).

The Bastille Day Celebration will offer pours from Alexander & Wayne, Arthur Earl, Artiste Winery and Tasting Studio, Bernat, Coghlan Vineyard & Jewelers, Consilience & Tre Anelli, Daniel Gehrs Wines, Epiphany Cellars, Pacific Ridge Vineyards, Presqu’ile Winery, Stolpman Vineyards, The Watering Hole and Williams James Cellars.

Providing a delicious counter-point to the wine tasting will be Enjoy! Cupcakes’ wine-infused mini cupcakes, Georgia Smokehouses’ cucumber watermelon salad with basil and mint, Island View Catering, Los Olivos Cafe, Mediterranean Escape, Olive Hill Farm, Petros Los Olivos, Sides, Hardware & Shoes — a brother’s restaurant, Stafford’s Famous Chocolates presenting red wine truffles, The Chef’s Touch and Uncle Tom’s Salsa.

This event is sponsored by the Los Olivos Business Organization. Click here for more information.

— Holly Cline is a publicist and event manager for the Los Olivos Business Organization.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 