Two UCSB Faculty Members Named Fellows of Ecological Society of America

Two UC Santa Barbara faculty members — Carla D’Antonio, Schuyler Professor of Environmental Studies, and Joshua Schimel, chair of environmental studies and professor in the Department of Ecology, Evolution and Marine Biology — have been elected fellows of the Ecological Society of America.

The ESA fellows program, established in 2012, recognizes the many ways in which its members contribute to ecological research and discovery, communication, education and pedagogy, and to management and policy.

Elected for life, fellows are members who have made outstanding contributions to a wide range of fields served by ESA, including those that advance or apply ecological knowledge in academics, government, nonprofit organization and the broader society.

In addition, former postdoctoral associates Marissa Baskett and Duncan Menge of UCSB’s National Center for Ecological Analysis and Synthesis were two of the six early career fellows named this year.

A new category, early career fellows are members typically within eight years of having received a Ph.D. who have begun making and show promise of continuing to make outstanding contributions to a wide range of fields served by ESA. They are elected for five years.

The ESA is the country’s primary professional organization of ecologists, representing 10,000 scientists in the United States and around the world.

Since its founding in 1915, ESA has diligently pursued the promotion of the responsible application of ecological principles to the solution of environmental problems through ESA reports, journals, research and expert testimony to Congress.