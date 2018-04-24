Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 12:58 pm | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Two UCSB Faculty Members Named Fellows of Ecological Society of America

By UCSB Office of Public Affairs | June 20, 2013 | 9:37 a.m.

Article Image
Carla D’Antonio

Two UC Santa Barbara faculty members — Carla D’Antonio, Schuyler Professor of Environmental Studies, and Joshua Schimel, chair of environmental studies and professor in the Department of Ecology, Evolution and Marine Biology — have been elected fellows of the Ecological Society of America.

The ESA fellows program, established in 2012, recognizes the many ways in which its members contribute to ecological research and discovery, communication, education and pedagogy, and to management and policy.

Elected for life, fellows are members who have made outstanding contributions to a wide range of fields served by ESA, including those that advance or apply ecological knowledge in academics, government, nonprofit organization and the broader society.

In addition, former postdoctoral associates Marissa Baskett and Duncan Menge of UCSB’s National Center for Ecological Analysis and Synthesis were two of the six early career fellows named this year.

Joshua Schimel
Joshua Schimel

A new category, early career fellows are members typically within eight years of having received a Ph.D. who have begun making and show promise of continuing to make outstanding contributions to a wide range of fields served by ESA. They are elected for five years.

The ESA is the country’s primary professional organization of ecologists, representing 10,000 scientists in the United States and around the world.

Since its founding in 1915, ESA has diligently pursued the promotion of the responsible application of ecological principles to the solution of environmental problems through ESA reports, journals, research and expert testimony to Congress.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 