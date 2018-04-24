Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Begins Summer Series of Bereavement Support Groups

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care has begun its summer series of bereavement support groups.

VNHC provides free bereavement support and counseling to the surviving loved ones and friends of people who received hospice services as well as anyone in the community who has suffered a loss. These support groups provide an opportunity for people to connect with others who are facing, or have faced loss of a loved one.

VNHC’s offices in Solvang are now offering a bereavement support group open to the community at no charge. Meetings will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at 436 First St., Suite 201 in Solvang, and will be facilitated by Barb Marquez, MSW. The upcoming four Thursday afternoon sessions are:

» June 27, July 11, July 18 and July 25

» Aug. 8, Aug. 15, Aug. 22 and Aug. 29

In Santa Barbara, there are eight bereavement groups facilitated by VNHC staff. All are open to the public free of charge.

» Women and Grief: Women’s Wisdom Through the Ages, facilitated by Suzie Taylor-Meadows, MSW. Meetings are Tuesday afternoons from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Dates include June 28 and June 25, July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, and Aug. 6.

» Spirituality in Grief Group, using spiritual resources such as sacred texts, contemplation and personal faith to navigate the grieving process. Facilitated by Mark Watson, D. Min., this group meets Tuesday afternoons from 4 to 5 p.m. Dates include June 25, July 2, 9, 16 and 23.

» Loss of Parent, a support and education group facilitated by Dairine Pearson, MSW. There are four Monday evening meetings, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on July 15, 22, 29, and Aug. 5.

» Men in Grief, facilitated by Mark Watson, D. Min., for six Thursday afternoons from 4 to 5 p.m. Dates include July 25, Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29.

» Loss of Spouse or Partner, facilitated by Suzie Taylor-Meadows, MSW, for six Wednesday afternoons from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Dates include Aug. 7, 15, 22, 29, and Sept. 4 and 11.

» Healing Your Heart After a Loss, using guided imagery, meditation, and other techniques to promote healing. This group is facilitated by Suzie Taylor-Meadows, MWS, and meets for eight Thursday afternoons from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Dates include Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, and Sept. 5, 12 and 19.

» Mas Alla del Dolor (Spanish language bereavement support), facilitated by Mari Hernandez. Grupo de apoyo para personas que han perdido un ser. Querido para mayor informacion, 805.690.6219.

» Loss of a Loved One, an ongoing support group held every second and fourth Friday of the month, from 2 to 3 p.m., facilitated by Dairine Pearson.

Pre-registration is required for all groups. For more information and to register for a group session, please call the facilitator of the group: Barb Marquez at 805.965.5555 x427, Suzie Taylor-Meadows at 805.690.6298, Mark Watson at 805.880.9424 or Dairine Pearson at 805.690.6201, or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.