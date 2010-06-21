Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 2:17 am | Sky Obscured 57º

 
 
 
 

Carpinteria-Summerland Fire District Adopts Balanced Budget

Salary concession from the firefighters union and other measures help the district avoid dipping into reserves

By Michael Mingee | June 21, 2010 | 8:02 p.m.

Less than one year after the state reversed a 2004 proposition that raided the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District’s operating budget, its board of directors has adopted a 2010-11 budget without dipping into reserves.

After forecasts in May of property tax declines, coupled with increasing costs of employee retirement benefits, the district had a gap between revenues and expenditures. A balanced budget was derived by a combination of employee concessions, down-staffing of administrative positions and seeking reductions in the cost of contracted services.

More specifically, members of the Carpinteria-Summerland Firefighter Association conceded a negotiated salary adjustment of 1.5 percent due this fiscal year.

The salary concession, moving communication systems improvements to the apparatus fund, the loss of a part-time public information officer and a new emergency dispatch contract with neighboring Montecito Fire Protection District allowed the district to balance the budget without a decrease in service levels.

The fire district provides fire suppression and first-responder rescue paramedic services to the city of Carpinteria, the community of Summerland and about 40 square miles of unincorporated area in the greater Carpinteria Valley. In addition to the fire and emergency medical service, the district has a quick-response surf rescue team made up of nine certified swimmers and watercraft operators.

“We’ve been much more fortunate than most government agencies in California recently,” Fire Chief Mike Mingee said. “We have a balanced budget and maintained our level of service to the community. The firefighters realize that we all are working together to provide an excellent service to the citizens of the district. The credit goes to the employees and the board of directors, who worked together to seek solutions through these tough economic times.”

— Michael Mingee is fire chief for the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.

 

