Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 2:14 am | Sky Obscured 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Barrier Work to Begin Next Week on Cold Spring Bridge

Crews will drill holes and take measurements — work that could be reversed depending on the outcome of pending litigation

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | updated logo | June 21, 2010 | 10:50 p.m.

The first steps in constructing a Cold Spring Bridge suicide barrier will begin Monday, June 28, though the months-long process remains entangled in litigation.

Next week, workers from Bugler Construction of Pleasanton will drill holes in the concrete portion of the bridge. From there, they will take measurements for the gridded mesh barrier and send out for it to be fabricated.

Timelines sent to Friends of the Bridge attorney Marc Chytilo — who is representing the group in its civil fight against the barrier project — indicate that the first phase of work is preliminary as construction is concerned, and could be reversed if the court demands (such as filling the holes).

A court hearing is scheduled for July 13, and all told, it is likely to be two to three months before any installation of a barrier, Chytilo said.

One lane of the bridge will be closed June 28 through July 1, except on Fridays and weekends, and bicyclists and pedestrians will be detoured away from the bridge during construction, Caltrans said in a news release. The project is expected to be complete by September — providing, of course, that Caltrans wins the California Environmental Quality Act lawsuit filed by the Friends of the Bridge.

All businesses and attractions in the Santa Ynez Valley will remain open and accessible via Highway 154 and the bridge, which will not be closed at any time during construction.

Construction will be supervised by Caltrans engineers, spokesman Jim Shivers said.

The project carries a $778,000 price tag — up from an estimated $750,000 in early May — including $648,000 of which is actual construction costs.

It has created passionate support and opposition in its journey to approval. Click here to revisit Noozhawk’s series on the Cold Spring Bridge barrier project.

Proponents of the plan include local law enforcement and the Glendon Association, a nonprofit organization that researches suicide and violence prevention.

In a news release, Chytilo said that other community groups have supported a low-impact plan as an alternative to a physical barrier. Those groups, according to Chytilo, include the Pearl Chase Society, the Citizens Planning Association, Los Padres Forest Watch, the Santa Barbara County Action Network, the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation, the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association, the Los Padres Chapter of the Sierra Club, the Santa Ynez Valley Alliance and Women’s Environmental Watch.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 