Elaine Abercrombie: Save Time with Open House Directory

Enjoy easy, online access to information about properties for sale in the area

Sunday is a great day of the week to see the homes that are offered for sale in the area. Here’s a tip you will want to remember because it will save you time.

For years, the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors has had access to a wonderful resource. Through our Multiple Listing Service, agents post their open houses, and that list is distributed to our Web sites as well as at the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Web site, www.SBAOR.com.

As consumers, you now will have access online for the most up-to-date list. This easy access on your cell phones will allow you to easily access the properties that you are interested in seeing as well as the details of the listing.

As time goes on, the open house directory on SBAOR.com will be even more valuable, allowing you to review it whenever it’s convenient for you.

On Sunday, June 20, there were 112 properties on the open house list.

If you’re interested in a specific price range of properties, the list makes it easy to find what you’re looking, allowing more efficient use of your time.

We enjoy making this new service available to you.

— Elaine Abercrombie, a broker with Abercrombie Fine Homes at Village Properties, is president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .