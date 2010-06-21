Fairview Avenue Construction to Slow Traffic Near Airline Terminal

The Goleta Sanitary District is scheduled to begin a sewer line replacement construction project this week on South Fairview Avenue.

Vehicular access to the airline terminal (500 James Fowler Road) will be impeded on Fairview between Hollister Avenue and James Fowler Road. During the six-month construction period, traffic into the airline terminal area via Fairview Avenue will be subject to up to five-minute delays each way.

Since traffic is normally heavy on this stretch of roadway because of passengers, airline terminal employees, rental car “turn-arounds,” parking lot shuttles, taxis and Goleta Beach visitors, alternate routes and avoiding the area are advised whenever possible.

To avoid delays when traveling on highway 101 from the south, passengers and other visitors to the airline terminal should use Highway 217, taking the Sandspit Road exit onto Moffett Place.

Passengers are also advised to arrive earlier than usual (two hours before flight departure time) if they plan to use long-term parking Lot 2 off Hollister Avenue, as the complimentary airport shuttle travel time to the airline terminal will be affected by the construction.

The Goleta Sanitary District’s South Fairview sewer project will install a new trunk sewer main between James Fowler Road and Hollister Avenue. Construction will take place on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with some night work as well.

— Terri Gibson is the marketing and communications manager for the Santa Barbara Airport.