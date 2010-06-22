Kayaker Missing Off Gaviota State Beach

The search has resumed for a Lompoc man last seen Saturday

A search resumed Tuesday morning for a 32-year-old Lompoc man who appears to have gone missing while kayaking off Gaviota State Beach.

Sean Daniel Fleming is believed to have parked his vehicle at the beach sometime Saturday afternoon before taking his kayak into the ocean to go fishing.

Fleming, a Vandenberg firefighter, was reported missing after he failed to show up for work Monday. Friends who knew he had gone fishing Saturday drove to Gaviota and found his vehicle.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, Santa Barbara County Fire and Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue began searching the area after receiving a 9-1-1 call Monday evening. The Coast Guard also was notified.

Monday night’s search continued until nightfall.

Shane Allison, who went to high school with Fleming in Ojai and now lives in Dallas, Texas, told Noozhawk in an e-mail that Fleming had been a firefighter since his senior year of high school.

“Sean is an awesome guy, with a ton of friends,” he said. “The guy always has a smile on his face.”

