Partners in Education: MedBridge Development Stays Connected

MedBridge Development is a medical facility development and management company that creates state-of-the-art health-care delivery environments in partnership with leading physicians.

David Odell, leader of finance and partnership management for MedBridge, brings a wealth of experience to the Santa Barbara-based company. He is also the executive vice president and chief financial officer of parent company TynanGroup Inc. His adept management of TynanGroup has led to double-digit growth and recognition by Inc. magazine as one of the fastest-growing companies in America.

But Odell juggles more than just partnership formation and project development in the medical community. As a member of the Partners in Education board, he uses his talents to give back to the community.

“For MedBridge, we focused our project on service to our community with the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King as our lead,” Odell said.

MedBridge and TynanGroup decided to focus their attention on one school, Santa Barbara Junior High, where they worked to bring a vision of Principal John Becchio’s to reality.

“MedBridge had a positive impact on school climate by completing a much-needed beautification project of an area where many students eat their lunch,” Becchio said.

He wanted to see an outdoor café-like area for students to enjoy lunch. MedBridge and TynanGroup jumped in HGTV-style to give the area a makeover. They revived a beat-up old planter with new tiles, purchased new lunch tables and updated the landscaping.

The small changes left a lasting effect.

“Partnerships with community organizations and businesses make the unreachable, reachable,” Becchio said.

The coordinated effort included local contractors, such as Dan Ribbens Construction, which Odell said was “one of many who helped on the project.”

Becchio also noted that the area is used for achievement barbecues, and “now it is a so much nicer place to be.”

What begins as a project to give to others often results in mutual benefit.

“The project not only was a fantastic team-building exercise, but also a training ground for how we want our professionals to think about our responsibilities as a for-profit entity to give to the community that we serve and are served by,” Odell said.

The team provided more than financial assistance. MedBridge employees gave some of their elbow grease as well, as they worked together to revamp the area.

“This area had been run down for years and was a project that we were unable to accomplish ourselves,” Becchio said. “MedBridge made it possible.”

Odell said he values community participation, and proves one can have a successful business and give time to the community as well.

“Our local education system is the backbone of Santa Barbara’s economy and the business community in general,” he said.

Odell said he believes it’s the companies’ corporate responsibility to partner with educators and administrators to maintain the strength of the education system. Becchio echoed that sentiment.

“Schools are doing the daily work with students that is necessary to create a sustainable community,” he said. “However, the schools can not do it alone. Community support and involvement is critical to our success.”

