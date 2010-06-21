Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 11:50 am | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Paul Evans Joins InTouch Technologies as General Counsel

He brings extensive experience in developing publicly traded companies

By Jennifer Neisse | June 21, 2010 | 2:22 p.m.

InTouch Technologies Inc. announced Monday that Paul Evans has joined the company as general counsel.

Evans brings extensive experience in intellectual property, licensing, corporate governance and corporate transactions, including M&A activities, having previously served as general counsel in private and public companies.

Evans was previously general counsel and vice president of business development at Specialized Health Products International, where he helped transition the company from a development stage enterprise to a profitable, publicly traded operating company before the company’s acquisition by C.R. Bard. Evans managed SHPI’s extensive portfolio of more than 400 issued and pending patents worldwide, and led the patent strategy and negotiations culminating in a franchise with 58 percent of the U.S. market share in its category.

“Paul joins our team at a critical time as we look towards the public markets,” said Dr. Yulun Wang, chairman and CEO of InTouch Technologies. “He will also be integral in developing and managing strategies that continue to grow and protect our intellectual property portfolio. We welcome Paul to our team and look forward to his contributions to strengthen our position in key strategic markets.”

“I look forward to joining InTouch at this very important time of growth by complementing the existing management team with legal and intellectual property expertise,” Evans said. “It is truly exciting to be part of an organization that is transforming how health care is delivered.”

— Jennifer Neisse is marketing communications manager at InTouch Health.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 