Paul Evans Joins InTouch Technologies as General Counsel

InTouch Technologies Inc. announced Monday that Paul Evans has joined the company as general counsel.

Evans brings extensive experience in intellectual property, licensing, corporate governance and corporate transactions, including M&A activities, having previously served as general counsel in private and public companies.

Evans was previously general counsel and vice president of business development at Specialized Health Products International, where he helped transition the company from a development stage enterprise to a profitable, publicly traded operating company before the company’s acquisition by C.R. Bard. Evans managed SHPI’s extensive portfolio of more than 400 issued and pending patents worldwide, and led the patent strategy and negotiations culminating in a franchise with 58 percent of the U.S. market share in its category.

“Paul joins our team at a critical time as we look towards the public markets,” said Dr. Yulun Wang, chairman and CEO of InTouch Technologies. “He will also be integral in developing and managing strategies that continue to grow and protect our intellectual property portfolio. We welcome Paul to our team and look forward to his contributions to strengthen our position in key strategic markets.”

“I look forward to joining InTouch at this very important time of growth by complementing the existing management team with legal and intellectual property expertise,” Evans said. “It is truly exciting to be part of an organization that is transforming how health care is delivered.”

— Jennifer Neisse is marketing communications manager at InTouch Health.