Santa Barbara Man Killed in Highway 101 Crash

CHP says he crossed the center divider before hitting one vehicle and getting rear-ended by another

A Santa Barbara man died in a multiple-vehicle crash Sunday night on Highway 101 near Ventura, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Michael Charles McAdams, 51, reportedly was traveling northbound, south of the Hobson Road undercrossing, when he turned left and drove over the divider into oncoming southbound traffic, hitting a pickup truck head-on. His car then spun and was hit from behind by another vehicle.

McAdams died at the scene, authorities said.

The 52-year-old San Jacinto woman driving the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with some injuries. Her passenger and the driver of the other vehicle, a 29-year-old man from Reno, Nev., were uninjured.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .