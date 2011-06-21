Bridge Demolition to Affect Nighttime Traffic on Highway 101 at Hollister Avenue

Motorists also should plan for one-way traffic as Caltrans crews widen Calle Real from Cathedral Oaks to Highway 101

Caltrans began work this week to demolish the original bridge at Highway 101 and Hollister Avenue, which will close the freeway one direction at a time every night.

From 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday, drivers can detour by using Hollister Avenue and Winchester Canyon Road.

Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers said the demolition project could be done as early as Thursday. The old southbound ramp at Hollister will be closed for six weeks to extend the ramps to the new bridges, which are now open.

Caltrans is also widening Calle Real from Cathedral Oaks to the northbound Highway 101 ramp, so there will be one-way traffic control from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and until 2 p.m. on Fridays.

The project should be completed this summer. The Sandpiper Golf Club and Bacara Resort & Spa remain open for business.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli