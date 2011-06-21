Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 2:12 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Bridge Demolition to Affect Nighttime Traffic on Highway 101 at Hollister Avenue

Motorists also should plan for one-way traffic as Caltrans crews widen Calle Real from Cathedral Oaks to Highway 101

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | June 21, 2011 | 5:46 p.m.

Caltrans began work this week to demolish the original bridge at Highway 101 and Hollister Avenue, which will close the freeway one direction at a time every night.

From 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday, drivers can detour by using Hollister Avenue and Winchester Canyon Road.

Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers said the demolition project could be done as early as Thursday. The old southbound ramp at Hollister will be closed for six weeks to extend the ramps to the new bridges, which are now open.

Caltrans is also widening Calle Real from Cathedral Oaks to the northbound Highway 101 ramp, so there will be one-way traffic control from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and until 2 p.m. on Fridays.

The project should be completed this summer. The Sandpiper Golf Club and Bacara Resort & Spa remain open for business.

Click here for updates on local highway closures.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 