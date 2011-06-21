Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 2:44 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

COAST’s Next Walking Tour of Santa Barbara Set for Wednesday

Rita Ferri of the County Arts Commission will highlight the public art scene

By Caitlin Carlson for COAST | June 21, 2011 | 8:15 p.m.

Statue outside Sotheby's at Micheltorena and State streets in Santa Barbara.
Statue outside Sotheby’s at Micheltorena and State streets in Santa Barbara. (COAST photo)

Join COAST for its next walking tour at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

This month’s walk will be a showcase of Santa Barbara’s unique public art. Rita Ferri of the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission will lead a walk around downtown about Santa Barbara’s rich and colorful public art scene.

Meet COAST on the lawn of De la Guerra Plaza, across from Casa de la Guerra, and see what Ferri has in store.

The walks are a leisurely 90 minutes, each month featuring a different theme, location and guest leader. Free and open to the public, the walks are held the fourth Wednesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. Past walks have included Jeff Shelton’s architecture, Santa Barbara’s trees and famous Santa Barbara buildings.

COAST (Coalition for Sustainable Transportation) promotes healthy and green ways of getting around, from biking and walking to taking the bus or the train. For more information and ways to get involved, click here or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Caitlin Carlson is a project director for COAST.

