County Fire Extinguishes Vehicle Fire at Santa Barbara Home

Crews keep the flames from spreading to the home on San Vicente Drive

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded Tuesday morning to a vehicle fire in the driveway of a home in the 5100 block of San Vicente Drive in Santa Barbara.

Crews arrived at the scene about 11 a.m. and found a full-size truck and its engine compartment on fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, preventing it from spreading to the home.

The owner of the truck was home and was able to recover some valuable equipment from the vehicle.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

