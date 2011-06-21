Goleta Public Meeting on Creeks Capacity Improvement Project Draws Little Input

Public comment on the Las Vegas/San Pedro Creeks plan will be accepted through June 29

There were few comments Monday evening on a proposed project to improve hydraulic capacity of a couple of creeks that run south across the freeway in Goleta.

It was the second of two meetings on the Las Vegas/San Pedro Creeks Capacity Improvement Project hosted by Santa Barbara County — the first to present the project, and the second to get input on the project’s environmental documents.

The work includes replacing the culverts under Highway 101 with bridges, allowing for more water flow. Because the creeks also cross Union Pacific Railroad facilities, Union Pacific bridges will also be replaced in the second phase of the project.

The third phase includes the installation of a berm and floodwall on Santa Barbara Airport property where the creeks run on their southbound course to the ocean.

“I have concerns about the project description,” said local resident and Goleta Design Review Board member Bob Wignot.

The County Flood Control Project, in conjunction with Caltrans, would raise the capacity of the culverts to withstand a 25-year flood event, which seemed not to be enough to those familiar with Goleta’s flooding patterns.

Twenty-five year capacity was also not enough for Goleta City Councilman Michael Bennett, who also brought up the issue of construction noise.

“It’s better than nothing,” he said.

Public comment will be taken until 5 p.m. June 29. Those interested are encouraged to provide comment to Maureen Spence of the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District by phone at 805.569-3440 or by fax at 805.568.3434.

— Noozhawk contributing writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .