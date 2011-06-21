Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 2:51 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Public Meeting on Creeks Capacity Improvement Project Draws Little Input

Public comment on the Las Vegas/San Pedro Creeks plan will be accepted through June 29

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNews | June 21, 2011 | 2:00 p.m.

There were few comments Monday evening on a proposed project to improve hydraulic capacity of a couple of creeks that run south across the freeway in Goleta.

It was the second of two meetings on the Las Vegas/San Pedro Creeks Capacity Improvement Project hosted by Santa Barbara County — the first to present the project, and the second to get input on the project’s environmental documents.

The work includes replacing the culverts under Highway 101 with bridges, allowing for more water flow. Because the creeks also cross Union Pacific Railroad facilities, Union Pacific bridges will also be replaced in the second phase of the project.

The third phase includes the installation of a berm and floodwall on Santa Barbara Airport property where the creeks run on their southbound course to the ocean.

“I have concerns about the project description,” said local resident and Goleta Design Review Board member Bob Wignot.

The County Flood Control Project, in conjunction with Caltrans, would raise the capacity of the culverts to withstand a 25-year flood event, which seemed not to be enough to those familiar with Goleta’s flooding patterns.

Twenty-five year capacity was also not enough for Goleta City Councilman Michael Bennett, who also brought up the issue of construction noise.

“It’s better than nothing,” he said.

Public comment will be taken until 5 p.m. June 29. Those interested are encouraged to provide comment to Maureen Spence of the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District by phone at 805.569-3440 or by fax at 805.568.3434.

Noozhawk contributing writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 