Local Teens Lakey Peterson, Haddon Cord Teaming Up for H4O Benefit Concert

The Santa Barbara premiere of the Nike 6.0 surf film Leave a Message featuring local teen surfer Lakey Peterson will screen next Tuesday, June 28, at the Lobero Theatre, along with a performance by up-and-coming singer/songwriter Haddon Cord and band members.

The event will be a fundraiser to help the locally founded and now national teenage-driven nonprofit Hands4Others to reach its goal of raising $10,000 in one night.



Tickets are $18 for general admission or $50 for VIP tickets, which include a post-event wine reception. Tickets can be purchased at the Lobero box office, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. in Santa Barbara, or by phone at 805.963.0761 or 888.4LOBERO (888.456.2376). Click here to order online.

Peterson is heralded as one of the top female surfers on the international pro-circuit. Leave a Message follows her and five other teen pro surfers who make up the Nike 6.0 surf team on their journey to some of the best surf spots in the world.

Between scenes of actual surfing, the stars of the film share their experiences and show how they are changing the male dominated world of surfing. The girls serve as an inspiration not only to other women surfers, but also to anyone trying to achieve his or her own goals — particularly today’s youths.

The event maintains the theme of featuring local teens with a performance by Cord. With a recently released album and another one on the way, she is a promising artist who has been likened to a young Taylor Swift.

“Haddon is a rare, young talent with a fresh sound for teens,” said veteran guitarist Carl Verheyen of Supertramp, who discovered the singer and produced her first album.

After the film, the audience will have a chance to get up close and personal with Peterson, Cord and the H4O members during a question-and-answer session. The Q&A reflects the event’s underlying two-fold mission: to raise money for a great cause, and to inspire today’s youth to follow their dreams.

“This is our biggest live event yet, and we feel so lucky to have Lakey and Haddon stepping up for the cause with local businesses sponsoring the evening,” founding H4O member Jack Davies said. “Lakey and Haddon are role models on so many levels and truly show what you can achieve when you follow your dreams.”

“I am in the water every day. It is my life and what I live for,” Peterson said. “To support a cause that saves lives through the gift of clean water is something I am deeply committed to, and I am just so thankful to live in a community that supports this goal.”

Cord added: “I’m so excited about performing at the event and supporting the H40 organization. Lakey and the other girls in the movie are so inspiring in how they are pushing the envelope of surfing in a compassionate way.”

As a dedicated part of the H4O team, Peterson will host the evening with local H4O members to raise funds to build clean water treatment systems in impoverished and disaster-stricken regions around the globe. Each clean water system costs the H4O team $10,000 — the goal for the evening.

This event shows a commitment not only to the nonprofit, but to the belief that “the next generation” can step up and be a change in the world. These teenagers have become spokespeople and ambassadors for their mission and have inspired like-minded teenagers across the country to also step up and be involved.

The Nike 6.0 interactive sponsor truck will be on site with giveaways before and after the event. There will also be a raffle and an auction that includes merchandise and services from local businesses and the surf community — including a Channel Islands Surfboard autographed by Peterson. Peterson and Cord will also be there to meet the crowd and sign posters and merchandise.

Click here for more information, to donate or to get involved.

— Pia Dorer is a publicist representing Hands4Others.