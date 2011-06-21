Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 2:43 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Megan Malone Joins Mental Health Association in Santa Barbara County

She will serve as the organization's employment services leader

By Kelly Kapaun for the Mental Health Association in Santa Barbara County | June 21, 2011 | 8:20 p.m.

The Mental Health Association in Santa Barbara County welcomes Megan Malone as its new employment services leader.

Malone is responsible for overseeing the Employment Services team, connecting with employers and serving as the administrative liaison with government agencies.

In this newly created position, Malone will help people in Santa Barbara County who are living with mental illness contribute to the community through employment.

Before being named the Employment Services leader for the Mental Health Association, Malone was vice president of Integrity Property Services Inc. in Ventura, directing all areas of business, including day-to-day operations, sales, marketing and human resources.

Before moving from Colorado, Malone served as president of C&M Enterprise Inc., a real estate signage company serving Realtors and real estate agencies in the Denver area.

Malone has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Colorado at Denver, and completed graduate studies in counseling, women and minorities at Regis University in Denver.

The Mental Health Association is a private, nonprofit organization providing support, housing and advocacy to adults and families affected by severe mental illness. For more information, click here or call 805.884.8440 x105.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Mental Health Association in Santa Barbara County.

