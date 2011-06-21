Santa Barbara City Lots 3, 5 to Close for Pavement Work

Santa Barbara City Lot 5, at Chapala and Victoria streets, will be closed to all vehicles on Wednesday for crews to slurry seal the pavement.

Limited parking will be available Thursday while the striping is finished. Alternate parking is available at City Lot 4, at Chapala Street between Figueroa and Anapamu streets.

City Lot 3, at Chapala with the entrance on Figueroa, will be closed to all vehicles on Thursday for crews to slurry seal the pavement. All work should be finished by early Friday. Alternate parking will be available at City Lot 4.

Click here for construction updates and more information