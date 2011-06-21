Santa Barbara City Councilman Randy Rowse to Announce Candidacy

Official campaign kickoff to be held Thursday in De la Guerra Plaza

Santa Barbara City Councilman Randy Rowse announced Tuesday that he will run in the November election, with an official announcement planned for Thursday.

The downtown business owner was appointed and sworn-in to his seat in December, replacing Assemblyman Das Williams.

Thursday’s campaign announcement will be made at 5:30 p.m. in De la Guerra Plaza, followed by a reception at Paradise Café, 702 Anacapa St.

“Please join me at the conference to show your support for the positive momentum being generated at City Hall,” he said in a statement.

