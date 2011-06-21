Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 2:49 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Professor Receives Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge Award

Bruce Lipshutz is one of five winners from across the country, and the only one from academia

By UCSB | June 21, 2011 | 2:36 p.m.

Bruce Lipshutz, a professor in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at UCSB, was awarded the 2011 Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge Award at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., Monday night. He was one of five award winners from across the country, and the only winner from academia.

Bruce Lipshutz
Bruce Lipshutz (Shenlin Huang photo)

Dignitaries from the White House, the American Chemical Society and the Environmental Protection Agency were present at the awards ceremony. The event was held at the Pavilion of the Ronald Reagan Building. Of the four other award winners, one was from small business and three were from industry.

The Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge Awards Program recognizes individuals and organizations for successful research, development and implementation of outstanding green chemical technologies. According to the EPA, the Awards Program was established to recognize and promote innovative chemical technologies that prevent pollution and have broad applicability in industry.

“We are thrilled that Professor Lipshutz is being honored in such a prestigious and meaningful way for his national prominence as an innovator in green chemistry,” UCSB Chancellor Henry Yang said. “The Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge Award is a testament to the tremendous importance and societal impact of his research. Our entire campus community takes pride in his contributions.”

Lipshutz said the award recognizes his pioneering use of nanotechnology — in this case, nanoreactors — to do important transition metal-catalyzed reactions in water at room temperature. Neither organic solvents nor additional energy in the form of heating or cooling are needed for these processes.

“This award presents a special opportunity for me to share our passion for green chemistry — for offering our vision as to the role that our contributions can play in sustainability,” Lipshutz said. “The chemical enterprise worldwide is virtually completely dependent on organic solvents. These are viewed as toxic, hazardous and costly, while depleting our petroleum reserves as well. There is every reason to believe that they can be replaced as reaction media, in many cases, with new technology that is water-based or even seawater-based. It is time to get organic solvents out of organic reactions.”

The award ceremony coincides with the Green Chemistry and Engineering Conference in Washington from June 21-23. Lipshutz will make a technical presentation at the conference.

“My congratulations to Professor Lipshutz for receiving the prestigious 2011 Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge Award,” said Pierre Wiltzius, Worster Dean of Science at UCSB. “This recognizes his important research in green chemistry aimed at reducing hazardous substances and pollutants in chemical products and processes.”

Rick Dahlquist, chair of UCSB’s Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, said: “Professor Lipshutz has used his extensive experience in synthetic organic chemistry and, in particular, metal-catalyzed reactions, to develop new technologies that enable several especially useful organic reactions to be run in water only, at room temperature, thereby avoiding costly and environmentally suspect petroleum-based organic solvents. We look forward to his continued development of environmentally friendly methods that allow numerous chemical industries to synthesize important new compounds using these green processes.”

Lipshutz joined the faculty at UCSB in 1979.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 