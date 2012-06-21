Monday, April 9 , 2018, 8:31 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Catholic Church of the Beatitudes: Speaking Truth to Power About Women

Those disinvited from faith by the Catholic Church hierarchy no longer need to silently accept their fate

By Genie Hoyne for the Catholic Church of the Beatitudes | June 21, 2012 | 11:15 p.m.

I am a member of the Catholic Church of the Beatitudes. Our presiders are two Roman Catholic Women Priests. We celebrate Eucharist, the presence of the Cosmic Christ among us, every Saturday at, believe it or not, First Congregational Church of Santa Barbara!

I am a cradle Catholic, raised in a family whose identity was primarily Catholic, secondarily Irish American. Daily Mass, family Rosary, Sunday Benediction were an integral part of our Catholicity. My grandparents and parents are spinning in their graves as I celebrate Eucharist with an inclusive, Vatican II-perspective Community that has stepped out of the procrustean box they were locked into by fear.

Our Community is horrified at the recent news releases informing us that Pope Benedict XVI, after sending Vatican investigators to examine the faith life of hundreds of women belonging to The Leadership Conference of Women Religious, has come to some very troubling conclusions. The conference represents 80 percent of women religious here in the United States. The Vatican indicated that these women — social workers, health-care professionals, and university professors, high school and grade school teachers — are at fault for not reflecting the official views of the church on the issues of homosexuality, abortion and women’s ordination. Instead, their focus is primarily on social justice and peace.

Isn’t it amazing to think that a group of men who have recently escaped a stint in the slammer due to a horrific, long-term child sex abuse scandal and cover-up, would have the unmitigated gall to take to task those who are the backbone of Catholic social teaching, a tenet of Papal encyclicals for years? Most of these women have given their lives to caring for the poor and marginalized.

The men dictating morality to these women have never borne a child nor, since they are celibate, ever had the responsibility of providing for the needs of a family. Their focus on abortion precludes family planning. Perhaps they are not aware that it takes a woman’s body three years to recover from pregnancy and delivery. Have they checked out the cost of tuition? Who will educate single mothers and provide day care so they can prepare to support a family? And who will pay for the child’s education? All these questions are off the table for discussion. FYI: Even if there were a discussion, women certainly would not be included at the rectangular table.

I thought it was pretty clear years ago that homosexuality was part and parcel of life. I think I am correct in recollecting from my studies in psychology that most people are bisexual and all love relationships include Eros. Does this topic really deserve attention when our prisons are overflowing with men of color, children are going to bed hungry, gangs are terrorizing neighborhoods, women and children are gaining momentum in the lines of the homeless, soldiers are returning home permanently physically and mentally damaged?

Terry Gross of National Public Radio recently interviewed Anna Quindlen, a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer. She explained her reason for leaving the church, which is shared by many longtime faithful Catholics.

“The pedophilia scandals, the church’s reaction to them, and their constant obsession with gynecology — taken together at a certain point, it was probably two or three years ago, I said, ‘Enough,’” she says. “Every time I sit in the pew I ratify this behavior, and I’m not going to ratify it anymore.”

She goes on to say “... the Catholic hierarchy has been disinviting people like me, and especially women like me, for so many years that I finally took the hint.”

Speaking truth to power is necessary. I am not a raging mad old woman who hates men. I was married to a man I loved for 34 years and have four sons who are my pride and joy. I simply want to see women, half the human race, bring their gifts to people deeply in need of a Christ-like community, one that loves inclusively and is compassionate toward all.

All are welcome for our Celebration of the Eucharist on Saturday evenings at 5:30 p.m. at First Congregational Church of Santa Barbara, 2101 State St. at West Padre Street. We are looking forward to celebrating with you.

— Genie Hoyne is a parishioner at the Catholic Church of the Beatitudes, which meets at 5:30 p.m. Saturdays at First Congregational Church of Santa Barbara, 2101 State St. Click here for more information, or call 805.252.4105. Click here for previous columns.

