Letter to the Editor: ‘Dump the Pump’ Day Highlights Benefits of Public Transit

The article “Santa Barbara MTD Urges Drivers to ‘Dump the Pump’ for a Day” published Wednesday on Noozhawk is the perfect demonstration on the many benefits of public transit.

The benefits to public transit are endless and overwhelmingly outweigh the benefits of having personal vehicles.

There are hundreds of grassroots organizations around the United States, such as the Transportation Equity Network, that are diligently working hard to promote the multiple benefits of public transit, including the benefits listed in the article, such as the amount of money that all Americans save a year. Public transit also creates jobs, which will help stimulate the economy.

Currently in Congress the transportation bill continues to be on hold. This bill would generate some well-needed funds to America’s infrastructure and would also provide funding for public transit. MAP-21, the U.S. Senate’s version of the bill, contains a number of provisions that would help the communities that have been waiting for a strong federal partner to support local improvements. The U.S. House version contains unrelated projects and would take away some control from local communities in deciding transportation-related projects.

It is imperative for people to contact their congressional leaders to voice their support for public transit and encourage the need for resolve on this issue. This bill has amazing potential to bring some much-needed relief to so many American’s during this economic crisis.

Martha Kafka

Transportation Equity Network