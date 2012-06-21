Monday, April 9 , 2018, 8:39 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: ‘Dump the Pump’ Day Highlights Benefits of Public Transit

By Martha Kafka | June 21, 2012 | 5:33 p.m.

The article “Santa Barbara MTD Urges Drivers to ‘Dump the Pump’ for a Day” published Wednesday on Noozhawk is the perfect demonstration on the many benefits of public transit.

The benefits to public transit are endless and overwhelmingly outweigh the benefits of having personal vehicles.

There are hundreds of grassroots organizations around the United States, such as the Transportation Equity Network, that are diligently working hard to promote the multiple benefits of public transit, including the benefits listed in the article, such as the amount of money that all Americans save a year. Public transit also creates jobs, which will help stimulate the economy.

Currently in Congress the transportation bill continues to be on hold. This bill would generate some well-needed funds to America’s infrastructure and would also provide funding for public transit. MAP-21, the U.S. Senate’s version of the bill, contains a number of provisions that would help the communities that have been waiting for a strong federal partner to support local improvements. The U.S. House version contains unrelated projects and would take away some control from local communities in deciding transportation-related projects.

It is imperative for people to contact their congressional leaders to voice their support for public transit and encourage the need for resolve on this issue. This bill has amazing potential to bring some much-needed relief to so many American’s during this economic crisis.

Martha Kafka
Transportation Equity Network

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 