Paul Mann: Vans Warped Tour Ready to Rock in Ventura

Sunday's summer festival will feature more than 80 bands

By L. Paul Mann, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | June 21, 2012 | 11:35 a.m.

It is that time of the year again, when the biggest rock-and-roll circus in the country kicks off the summer with the most bang for the buck of any music festival. The show is set to take place this Sunday on one of the favorite stops on the tour for musicians and fans alike.

The Ventura County Fairgrounds, set right on Surfers Point, offers some of the coolest temperatures for the daylong festival, as well as a chance for many in the bands to do a little surfing while they are in town.

The Vans Warped Tour features more than 80 bands, offering a blend of punk, alternative rock, pop, metal, hip hop, hard-core, electronic, reggae, ska and extreme sports.

The tour has continually offered low ticket prices that have never exceeded $40, as well as a virtual village of fun lifestyle attractions, including Vans skating competitions (with national athletes and amateur skaters who compete both for prizes and the chance to be discovered), Reverse Daycare (where kids can check in on their parents in an air-conditioned lounge), the Ernie Ball Battle of the Bands (a stage featuring both local artist contest winners and emerging national talent), as well as numerous charity and environmental booths that travel on the entire tour.

A good tip is to arrive early to the venue as the parking lot usually fills up early and a large traffic jam ensues, with off-site parking difficult to find.

But the best idea is to arrive by Amtrak, with the train station situated just outside the venue.

Click here for a list of the bands playing and for more information.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributing writer. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

