United Blood Services’ 2,000 Pint July 4th Challenge Under Way

Donors with type O positive are especially needed before the holiday

By Scott Edward for United Blood Services | June 21, 2012 | 5:50 p.m.

It’s summer and blood donations are needed to help maintain the community’s blood supply throughout the summer months.

United Blood Services has announced the beginning of the 2,000 Pint July 4th Challenge. So far, it has collected 629 units of lifesaving blood.

Blood bank officials are looking for all blood types, but have a serious request for O positive, which has dropped to levels that are causing some concern.

In summer folks have vacation plans, students from local colleges go home, high school students are busy, so the donors normally relied upon to keep the blood supply at ample levels through the rest of the year are just not as accessible.

The 2,000 Pint July 4th Challenge is an opportunity to encourage the community to participate and to help spread the word about the need for summertime blood donation. The 2,000 pints represents the minimum amount of blood the center needs to collect from last Monday through the beginning of the Fourth of July holiday.

Click here to find a blood drive near you, or give United Blood Services a call at 877.UBS.HERO. Donors receive reward points for T-shirts, movie tickets and more, and are entered in a drawing for weekly prizes during this challenge.

If you are nervous about donating, swing by a center and ask for a free blood type screening to learn how your blood type can save a life.

Locations

» San Luis Obispo — 4119 Broad St., Suite 100

» Santa Maria — 1770 S. Broadway

» Santa Barbara — 902 Laguna St.

» Ventura — 2223 Eastman Ave., Suite A

— Scott Edward is the recruitment director for United Blood Services.

