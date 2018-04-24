Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 12:22 pm | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Goleta Slough a Precious Local Resource

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | June 21, 2013 | 4:22 p.m.

I enjoy Goleta Beach, and I love the Goleta Slough.

At times I look across the expanse of the slough and just whistle at the audacity of the war effort in the 1940s that made it OK to bulldoze the historic Mescaltitlan Island to create an airbase, landfill portions of the estuary and end what had been a tradition of camping and seafood gathering for as far back as anyone can remember.

Then, development of Goleta Beach changed tidal flow patterns, which had huge implications for the health of the slough’s ecosystem.

The slough is now restored to some degree, although tidal flow to the sea is often impeded. The slough is a rich area for diversity of flora and fauna and serves as a nursery and hunting grounds for a multitude of critters.

Its fate is tied inexorably to that of Goleta Beach, where a full-fledged political battle is being waged over whether to create a hard fix to the encroaching erosion problem, continue the soft approach of importing sand, or plan and execute a managed retreat and letting nature take its course. The decisions made will most certainly affect the slough.

Even though access to the slough is restricted, we do enjoy an incredible variety of vista points, thanks to roads, bridges, walking paths and bike paths. I heartily recommend visiting the slough, whether or not you spend some time at the beautiful beach.

My own feeling is that the slough is just as fabulous a destination. You can find more critters than you can count, if you look closely and hold still. You will find serene scenes that would look great painted on canvas, which isn’t a bad idea.

You can also find like-minded nature lovers who are happy to talk about how enjoyable the place is to visit. It is a precious local resource.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 