Child Ejected in Rollover Accident But No One Is Hurt Seriously

A rollover accident on Highway 101 ejected a child from the vehicle late Thursday but no one was seriously injured in the crash south of Los Carneros Road.

Brandon Pendleton, 30, of Fullerton, was driving his Hyundai sedan southbound on Highway 101 about 11:30 p.m. Thursday when he lost control, running the car off the right shoulder and down an embankment, where it overturned, the California Highway Patrol said. A child who was not wearing a seatbelt was ejected in the crash but was not seriously hurt. Pendleton, an adult passenger and three other children in the car also escaped injury.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, the CHP said, but alcohol was not a factor. The names of the passengers have not yet been released.