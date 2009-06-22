Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 3:46 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Capps Legislation Would Authorize Grants for Water Utilities

The Water System Adaptation Partnerships Act aims to help protect resources from the effects of climate change

By Emily Kryder | June 22, 2009 | 3:42 p.m.

On Friday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, introduced House Resolution 2969, the Water System Adaptation Partnerships Act.

Joining her in introducing the bill were Reps. Russ Carnahan of Missouri, Earl Blumenauer of Oregon, Allyson Schwartz of Pennsylvania, Doris Matsui of California, Grace Napolitano of California, Jay Inslee of Washington, Jim Costa of California, Donna Edwards of Maryland and James Moran of Virginia.

The legislation would authorize a new Environmental Protection Agency program to offer competitive grant funds to help water systems prepare for the effects of climate change on their operations.

“As global climate change worsens, the nation’s water resources are coming under increasing levels of stress,” Capps said. “We are faced with melting snowpack in the Northwest, reduced river flows in the West, drought in the Southeast and rising sea levels along the coasts, including in my home district on the Central and South Coasts of California. All of this threatens the nation’s drinking water, wastewater and stormwater utilities. To ensure safe and uninterrupted water service and protect our communities, we must begin planning now. I have introduced the Water System Adaptation Partnerships Act to jump-start this critical planning.”

Capps and her colleagues worked closely with the Association of Metropolitan Water Agencies and other drinking water and wastewater organizations to develop the legislation. Under the proposal, each year the EPA would solicit climate change adaptation projects from drinking water, wastewater and stormwater systems, and award matching funds to those projects that will help utilities address the most significant climate-related risks and benefit the largest numbers of water users.

“Funding obtained by utilities through the Water System Adaptation Partnerships Act could be used by utilities to undertake water conservation and efficiency efforts, fund capital projects to develop new water supplies or improve water quality, and carry out utility-specific evaluations to estimate how climate change will impact their sustainability,” said Diane VanDe Hei, executive director of AMWA. “The bill also requires that these projects have a clear nexus with climate change. Utilities applying for funding will be required to cite available research describing a climate change-related risk, explain how the project would address that risk, and demonstrate that the project is consistent with state-level climate change adaptation plans.”

— Emily Kryder is the communications director for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 