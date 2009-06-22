Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 3:45 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Capps Urges Obama to Suspend ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’

The California representative joins 76 others in signing a letter to the president

By Emily Kryder | June 22, 2009 | 5:06 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Monday joined 76 colleagues in urging President Obama to suspend the investigation and discharge of service members in the Armed Forces because of their sexual orientation.

Under the law known as “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” openly gay and lesbian service members and those suspected of homosexual conduct may not serve in the military.

“The policy should end. It is morally wrong, a waste of resources and actually weakens our military,” Capps said. “Ironically, at a time we are fighting two wars and struggling to recruit and retain well-qualified service members, an average of two service members are discharged because of ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ everyday. The list of recently discharge servicemen include a West Point-educated Arabic language specialist, and a decorated combat pilot. Dismissing these hardworking patriots hinders our military’s readiness and undermines our national security. I hope that President Obama will move quickly to end this misguided policy.”

The letter was authored by Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Florida.

— Emily Kryder is the communications director for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 