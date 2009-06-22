Capps Urges Obama to Suspend ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’

The California representative joins 76 others in signing a letter to the president

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Monday joined 76 colleagues in urging President Obama to suspend the investigation and discharge of service members in the Armed Forces because of their sexual orientation.

Under the law known as “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” openly gay and lesbian service members and those suspected of homosexual conduct may not serve in the military.

“The policy should end. It is morally wrong, a waste of resources and actually weakens our military,” Capps said. “Ironically, at a time we are fighting two wars and struggling to recruit and retain well-qualified service members, an average of two service members are discharged because of ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ everyday. The list of recently discharge servicemen include a West Point-educated Arabic language specialist, and a decorated combat pilot. Dismissing these hardworking patriots hinders our military’s readiness and undermines our national security. I hope that President Obama will move quickly to end this misguided policy.”

The letter was authored by Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Florida.

— Emily Kryder is the communications director for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.