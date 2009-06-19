Heritage Oaks Bank Fun Run 11 Slated for Sept. 27

When Heritage Oaks Bank established the Heritage Oaks Bank Family Fun Day and Fun Run in 1988, organizers did so with the attitude that it should be a community event where every member of the family could participate. This year’s Fun Run, scheduled for September 27, is no different.

“We are calling this year’s event Fun Run 11” said Mitch Massey, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Heritage Oaks Bank and also Race Director. “From it’s beginning in 1998, our Fun Run has been a mirror image of community spirit and involvement.”

What the organization is most proud of is the money the event has raised for local nonprofits.

“We have raised over $300,000 for our local nonprofit community,” Massey said. “Each year 100 percent of all race entry proceeds go to our nonprofits, and each year we select four nonprofits in our community to support. Event participants are able to choose where they want their entry fee to be donated.”

This year’s nonprofit recipients are the Paso Robles Public Library, The Boys and Girls Club of North San Luis Obispo County, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of San Luis Obispo County and the Area Agency on Aging.

This year’s Heritage Oaks Bank Family Fun Day and Fun Run will be highlighted by the Central Coast Classic 10K Championship. This event will award prize money to the top 10 places in an “age-graded” format. The fun part is that the person who finishes 11th (the designated HOT SEAT) gets to take home a recliner.

Click here to learn more about the Central Coast Classic 10K Championship.

Events include the ever-popular “Beat KK in the 5K Run.” Anyone who finishes before Kennedy Club Fitness owner Kevin Kennedy goes into a drawing for a free one-year membership. Other events include the 100-yard mascot race. Every mascot who enters has a chance to win $250 in a random drawing. The day’s events also include a one-mile run, a half-mile kids run, a 75-yard kids dash, a two-mile walk, and the Diaper Dandy Dash for Cash for babies. Each crawler tries to go five yards, and all who enter go into a random drawing for $250.

Each participant receives a pancake breakfast, water from Culligan, Pizza from Marv’s, a collectible t-shirt from Yesterday’s Sportswear and a commemorative race medal.

A big part of the Fun Run event is the “Kids Day in the Park.” The band Oasis will be back by popular demand playing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The ever popular Children’s Author’s Festival will also return. Some of the nation’s premier children’s authors share their talents. Other kid’s activities include the Elks’ kids train, Freckles the clown, All for Fun giant inflatables and a climbing wall.

Back for the third year will be “Pasta in the Park.” This is a fundraiser for the Paso Robles High School Track and Cross Country programs. The pasta feed takes place September 26 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the downtown City Park. The cost is $5.

The day will conclude with KSBY-TV personality Tony Cipolla playing the role as the official prize master. Participants will have opportunities to win some wonderful prizes, including a trip to Hawaii, but you must be present to win.

A big thank you goes to our community partners who make this event happen, including the City of Paso Robles, the Paso Robles Inn, Kennedy Club fitness, Culligan Water, Rec. Foundation of Paso Robles, PG&E, The Tribune newspaper, TelePacific Communications, ConocoPhillips, Yesterday’s Sportswear, KSBY-TV, Harvey’s Honeyhuts, Poor Richard’s Press, A&R Furniture, Paso Robles Waste, K-Man Cycle and Run and Capital Road Race Management.

Click here to register, or stop in any Heritage Oaks Bank branch location to pick up an application. Send an e-mail to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.369.5281 for additional information.

— Mitch Massey is Heritage Oaks Bancorp’s senior vice president/marketing.