Local Writers Team Up to Offer Six-Week Workshop

The Muse Madams, Jane Heller and Melodie Johnson Howe, will share their expertise and feedback starting July 23

Jane Heller and Melodie Johnson Howe, friends as well as professional writers, were having lunch one day and discussing how often they’re asked such questions as:

» How do I know if my writing is any good?

» How do I tell the story that’s been trying to come out?

» How do I find an agent and a publisher?

» How do I market myself?

They decided to combine their talents and expertise and offer a six-week series of 90-minute workshops in Santa Barbara that would be intensive as well as entertaining.

They also decided to give themselves the nickname The Muse Madams. Why? Because “The Word Wenches” was taken by seven chicks with a blog.

To be held one evening per week, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 23, the informal gatherings are designed for a select group of motivated writers — from those who are beginning their journeys and need direction, to those who have already been published and/or produced and want to move forward in their careers. Writers must write, but they also must put themselves out there, take a creative leap and learn to view rejection as an opportunity. Participants will read from their work, and The Muse Madams will provide comprehensive feedback.

The $400 workshop will take place in a private home, and welcomes writers of all shapes, sizes and genders. Participants are asked to bring along a laptop or pen and notepad, and be prepared to take notes.

“Our goal is to inspire writers to do their best work,” Johnson Howe said. “And to encourage them to enjoy the creative process,” Heller added.

For more information or to register for the first six-week workshop, click here or contact The Muse Madams at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Kate Schwab represents Great Books Literary Events.