She Said, Z Said: Las Vegas Makes Hooters Redundant

When family camping gets rained out, Vegas is a perfect substitution. Or is it?

By Leslie Dinaberg and Zak Klobucher, Noozhawk Columnists | June 20, 2009 | 9:13 p.m.

Z: Hooters was grossly disappointing. An entire hotel themed around, um, “owls” wasn’t all that hooteriffic.

She: What were you expecting? Hooters in Las Vegas is so redundant.

Z: For a place whose slogan is “delightfully tacky, yet unrefined,” it barely breached a base level of tacky I’d expect from Las Vegas.

She: The girls’ outfits looked almost sporty. Not a sequin or feather anywhere in sight.

Z: I think Koss expected there to be an owl aviary, like the lion’s den at the MGM.

She: The theming was completely lost on him.

Z: I don’t know. I’ve never seen the boy drink so much milk.

She: We, on the other hand, didn’t drink much of anything. It was a very un-Vegas Vegas week.

Z: When you think about it, it was an exact replacement for the camping trip we canceled because of rain.

She: Other than the warm, comfortable, clean, showers, restaurants, arcade games, magic show and a pool part.

Z: Don’t forget the mirrors on the ceiling.

She: Koss did love those. He wants to see if we can get them in our tent.

Z: I also discovered the best way to keep your money in Vegas: don’t gamble.

She: You should become a financial planner.

Z: I think I only put a dollar in one slot machine and never rolled a single pair of dice. You stop for a second in the casino with a 9 year old and security is all over you.

She: Koss was so intrigued by the slots, too. It was hard to keep him away. He kept wanting me to play and for once I wasn’t really that interested. It’s funny, usually when I’m in Vegas I feel resentful that I don’t have more money to gamble with.

Z: If you were your dad, you would have found a way to leave the family for a few gambling “sessions” no matter what.

She: True, but oddly enough, this time I was perfectly content to just hang out by the pool and relax.

Z: Even if we hadn’t gone for the cheapo rooms at the Tropicana, I doubt our week would have been that much different at a four-star hotel.

She: A better thread count on the sheets and nicer towels, but that’s about it.

Z: Even our nightlife mostly consisted of arcade games and ice cream.

She: Don’t forget “Dirk Arthur’s Xtreme Magic.” You didn’t seem to hate him the way you do that guy downtown.

Z: That’s because he had tigers, so I couldn’t heckle him.

She: C’mon, it was cheesy but totally entertaining.

Z: You know, if Koss weren’t with us we would have been mocking him the entire time.

She: But still reveling in the mysteries of his magic tricks.

Z: Do you think our friends who still went camping in the rain were doing any magic tricks?

She: Maybe some shadow puppets using lightning strikes.

Z: That might have been fun.

She: Are you regretting that we chose Vegas over camping in the rain?

Z: I don’t know. Do you think that any of the owls up at June Lake were wearing orange shorts?

She: Yes, dear.

