Speaking of Stories Seeking Festival Volunteers

Speaking of Stories needs volunteers to help with its concession booths at the annual French Festival, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 11-12 in Oak Park.

Volunteers need to be able to work two- to four-hour shifts serving beer, wine, soda and bottled water. To volunteer, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.966.3875.



There are jobs available for anyone age 13 or older, and high school students can count it toward community service hours. All volunteers will receive a free Speaking of Stories T-shirt.

All proceeds from the booths will benefit Speaking of Stories literary theatrical programs and the education program Word Up.

— Noozhawk staff writer Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .