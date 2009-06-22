UC Santa Barbara Foundation Welcomes New Officers

Several local residents are among those named to the board of trustees

Several distinguished business and community leaders will serve as officers of the board of trustees of the UC Santa Barbara Foundation for the 2009-10 academic year, beginning July 1.

The nonprofit foundation promotes and encourages private philanthropy for the advancement of UCSB and manages donated gifts to the campus, including support for students, research and instruction.

The following are the new officers of the UC Santa Barbara Foundation.

» Daniel Burnham, Santa Barbara, retired chairman and CEO of Raytheon Company, will be chairman of the foundation.

» Janice Jagelski, class of 1987, Oakland, a community leader, will be vice chairwoman of development.

» Bruce Wilcox, class of 1977, New York City, chairman of the management committee for Cumberland Associates, will serve as foundation treasurer and vice chairman of investments.

» Steve Mendell, class of 1963, Rancho Santa Fe, retired president and CEO of LMA North America, will be vice chairman of donor relations.

» Susan Worster, class of 1970, Los Altos Hills, a community leader, will serve as secretary.

» Fredric Steck, class of 1967, Santa Ynez, former managing director of Goldman Sachs, will be chairman of nominations.

» In addition, Pamela Lopker, class of 1977, Santa Barbara, president of QAD, will join the board as a new trustee of the UC Santa Barbara Foundation.

“UC Santa Barbara is fortunate to have the generous support and extraordinary leadership of our distinguished foundation trustees,” UCSB Chancellor Henry Yang said. “The campus is inspired by their vision and encouraged by their fundraising efforts to sustain and enhance UCSB’s ongoing excellence.”

Foundation trustees play a major role in guiding the work of the foundation and in promoting fundraising goals and priorities related to The Campaign for UC Santa Barbara.

The UC Santa Barbara Foundation receives gifts from alumni, parents and friends, as well as individual bequests, endowments, and corporate and foundation donations.

“The generous support and active engagement of our foundation’s trustees as ambassadors for UC Santa Barbara under Chancellor Yang’s leadership play a significant role in helping transform our campus programs and facilities,” said Gary Greinke, executive director of the UC Santa Barbara Foundation. “We are grateful for their vision and energy in working to make a critical difference in the life of UC Santa Barbara.”

Eric Sonquist, director of finance and administration of UCSB’s division of institutional advancement, serves as chief financial officer of the foundation.