Emotional Intelligence Topic of Discussion

The Santa Barbara Charter of the Association of Women in Communications (AWC) will present its July program on the subject of Emotional Intelligence on July 1 from 5:30 pm to 7:30pm, at the Canary Hotel, 31 West Carrillo. Light refreshments will be provided, along with a no-host bar. The event is free to members, and guests are welcome to attend for a registration fee of $20.

Speaker Dr. Fran Lotery will discuss the basic research about Emotional Intelligence and why it is important in today’s dynamic, turbulent economy and how each person can develop skills for greater success in business and personal relationships. From this interactive presentation, attendees will learn how to:

» Identify one’s own EQ strengths and vulnerabilities.

» Understand the four most important EQ skills to develop.

» Develop a personal action plan for improving EQ in the critical areas

Dr. Lotery is managing principal of the Family Enterprise Leadership System (FELS), a 360-degree survey that evaluates leadership capability in next generation leaders in family enterprises. Dr. Lotery has a special interest in understanding gender differences in leadership development, and has written and spoken on leadership issues. With Dr. Lois Philips she has co-produced two pioneering conferences in Southern California, focusing on overcoming the obstacles that are unique to women who want to advance into C-level positions. Additionally, she co-authored Live Inside Out, Not Upside Down as well as a number of recent articles on leadership, succession planning, and the transition of wealth.

The AWC represents disciplines including print and broadcast journalism, television and radio production, film, advertising, public relations, marketing, graphic design, multimedia design, photography, video, online businesses, music, web designers and bloggers. The list is continually growing as the profession expands into the newer media.



“The large turnouts for our annual Women of Achievement events and monthly meetings tells us that women are moving into leadership roles,” said Chapter President Lois Phillips, “And we are helping to publicize their creative accomplishments. We want to encourage women to play a leadership role in shaping the future of their fields. Telecommunication advances force us to communicate more regularly across roles, industries, and disciplines.”

The AWC champions the advancement of women across all communications disciplines by recognizing excellence, promoting leadership and promoting its members at the forefront of the evolving communications era. AWC will celebrate its centennial with a conference in Seattle, Washington in October. The Santa Barbara Chapter is three years old with board members including Lois Phillips, Anna Laura Jansma, Nancy Black, Cindy Faith, Kathleen Barry, Barbara Mintzer, Patricia Diorio, Rebecca Christensen, and Honorary Founding Board members Deborah Hutchison and Mindy Bingham. Click here for more information about the benefits of joining the national organization. For more information about upcoming programs sponsored by the Santa Barbara Chapter of AWC, or to become a member, please e-mail [email protected]

— Nancy Black is the Editor of Mercury Press International.